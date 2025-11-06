House Fire!

At 11:10PM on November 1, 2025 the LAFD firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the 10900 block of North Scoville Avenue in Sunland.

Firefighters arrived to a one-story, single family dwelling with fire and smoke showing. An 87 year old man was found outside the home with critical burn

injuries. Firefighter/paramedics provided immediate medical care and transported the patient to the hospital. Two additional patients were located but were

beyond medical help and determined deceased on scene.

With reports of additional occupants possibly trapped inside, firefighters initiated an interior fire attack while conducting a primary search. Four more adults,

already outside the home on LAFD arrival, suffered varying degrees of smoke inhalation and were transported to the hospital. One patient

declined medical transport, bringing the total patient count for the incident to eight.

A total of 36 firefighters, operating under the command of Battalion Chief Scott Hilton, extinguished the fire in 30 minutes.

As is standard protocol for a fatality fire, LAFD Arson and Counter-Terrorism Section (ACTS) is investigating the cause. While firefighters did not report hearing

any alarms on arrival, it remains unclear whether the 1,359 ft² home, built in 1948, was equipped with working smoke alarms. The identities of the deceased and

their causes of death will be determined by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

There were approximately 16 people displaced from the two buildings on the property and the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region assisted with their immediate

needs. The Mayor’s Crisis Response Team provided support to all those affected.