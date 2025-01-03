Pati McArdle Potter Obituary

Pati (McArdle) Potter, lived her entire life in Sunland / Tujunga as a dedicated member of the community. Pati was deeply committed to preserving and improving the neighborhood she loved so dearly.

Pati was a steadfast supporter of her community, nurturing lifelong friendships and serving for many years on the Our Lady of Lourdes and VHHS 1968 Reunion Committee’s. In her later years, Pati brought the same dedication and heart to the Sunland-Tujunga Elks Lodge. Her sense of connection to others and her love of community gatherings embodied her warm and caring spirit.

Pati’s most significant contributions were through her service on the Sunland-Tujunga Neighborhood Council, where she held the roles of Treasurer and Region Representative. Her true passion, however, was the Land Use Committee, where she worked with unwavering dedication to ensure that new developments maintained the character, integrity, and livability of the community.

Pati was truly one of a kind—an irreplaceable advocate, friend, and neighbor whose warmth, tenacity, and selfless spirit will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack (aka Punky), and is survived by her devoted daughter, Tracy Kirchner, and son-in-law, Dean Kirchner and brothers Chris and Joe McArdle.

A celebration of life will be announced.