BACK TO THE FUTURE: the musical! By David “Doc” DeMulle’

Everything about this production was over the top. While standing in line for our tickets, a constant stream of Delorean’s would pass by and people would get out and back in. Now that was impressive to me and the first time I ever saw the tricked out Back to The Future Delorean close up. It really set the minds eye as to what was coming, and made you wonder how they were going to have a Delorean on stage.

As if traveling through time wasn’t already a wild enough ride, Back to the Future: The Musicalbrings all the charm and adventure of the 1985 film to the stage in a bold, high-energy theatrical experience that delights audiences of all ages. Directed by John Rando and with a book by Bob Gale (who co-wrote the original screenplay), the musical manages to preserve the magic of the beloved movie while offering some fun new twists.

The Story

The plot follows the familiar story of Marty McFly, a teenager who accidentally travels back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric Doc Brown. In the past, Marty must ensure that his young parents meet and fall in love, or risk erasing his own existence. Along the way, he faces off against Biff Tannen, and of course, has to find a way to return to the future — all while rockin’ out to the music of the era. It’s a nostalgic joyride that plays with the classic tale, updating the story for a new generation while staying true to the heart and humor of the original film.

The Performances

The standout performance is, without a doubt, Caden Brauch’s portrayal of Marty McFly. Brauch brings a perfect mix of teenage angst and charismatic energy to the role, capturing Michael J. Fox’s iconic spirit without simply mimicking it. His comedic timing and physicality are on point, and he completely inhabits Marty’s frantic, wide-eyed enthusiasm.

As Doc Brown, the always-energetic Don Stephenson manages to channel Christopher Lloyd’s manic genius while adding his own quirky touch. His rendition of “It’s More Than Just a Clock” is a particular highlight, mixing humor, pathos, and the kind of mad scientist energy that made the character so memorable.

The supporting cast, including Zan Berube as Lorraine and Burke Swanson as George McFly, deliver solid performances that breathe new life into the roles, particularly in the scenes where the younger versions of the McFly parents interact with Marty. Their interactions blend nostalgia with fresh energy, making these moments just as poignant as they were in the film.

The Music

The score, composed by Alan Silvestri (who also wrote the iconic film score) and Glen Ballard, is a seamless blend of new songs and classic tunes. The musical numbers are lively and engaging, with catchy, well-crafted melodies that fit naturally into the story. A mix of high-energy rock ‘n’ roll, nostalgic ballads, and theatrical anthems, the music is one of the show’s strongest suits. Standout songs like “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode” are given an energetic, crowd-pleasing revival, but the original songs created for the musical, like “24/7” and “Gotta Start Somewhere,” fit effortlessly into the fabric of the story and add a layer of emotional depth.

The use of The Power of Love is a particularly thrilling moment for fans, with the song sparking an electric, crowd-pleasing reaction — and one that perfectly captures the spirit of the film.

Special Effects & Set Design

This production is, without a doubt, one of the most visually stunning musicals to hit the stage in recent years. The use of special effects to replicate the time-traveling DeLorean is nothing short of impressive. The on-stage transformations and light effects work in perfect harmony with the music, creating a cinematic feel that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. Whether it’s the futuristic whirr of the DeLorean or the back-to-back moments where the stage seems to defy gravity, the effects offer a seamless marriage of practical theater and high-tech wizardry.

The set design cleverly blends 1980s iconography with retro-futuristic touches, from the neon-lit Hill Valley to the vibrant, 1950s-style diner. The dynamic stage settings help transport the audience through time, giving the show a sense of movement and progression that matches the story.

My Recommendation

Back to the Future: The Musical is a nostalgic yet fresh take on a classic film, perfect for both die-hard fans and newcomers alike. With a talented cast, a score that brings new life to the iconic music of the ’80s, and groundbreaking special effects, this show hits all the right notes. The energy, heart, and timeless appeal of the story are alive and well in this high-octane, visually dazzling production. It’s a ride worth taking, and one you’ll want to revisit — no time machine required.

Whether you’re a fan of the original movie or just someone looking for a fun, thrilling musical with a touch of time-traveling magic, Back to the Future offers an unforgettable journey that proves that some stories are truly timeless.

