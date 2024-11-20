EXPERIENCE THE GLOW: DESCANSO GARDENS’ ENCHANTED FOREST OF LIGHT 2024 RETURNS WITH SPARKLING MAGIC!

The Descanso Gardens’ much-loved “Enchanted Forest of Light” is back for the 2024 season, delighting visitors with a breathtaking mix of returning favorites and fresh attractions. This immersive event, running from November 17, 2024, through January 5, 2025, promises a captivating experience where guests can explore dazzling installations set against the Garden’s natural beauty.

Visitors will journey through an illuminated landscape, including a unique display in the Rose Garden, where HYBYCOZO’s 3-D geometric sculptures transform the Rose Garden labyrinth into an extraordinary experience of light and form. Adding to the charm, a glowing meadow grass installation gently ripples among the oaks, inviting awe and wonder.

With wonderful surprises at every turn, this year’s Enchanted also includes Descanso Railroad, with its miniature model trains and landscapes lit up for the holiday season, bringing extra magic to the journey.

“We’re delighted to welcome families back to Enchanted this season,” said Juliann Rooke, CEO of Descanso Gardens. “This year, familiar favorites have been given a fresh glow, and we’ve woven in a few surprises to make sure there’s a spark of wonder for every visitor, young and old alike.”

Adding to the visual delights, Tom Fruin’s vibrant “stained glass” houses return to create a radiant village on the Main Lawn. Enhanced with interactive lighting, they form a lively, whimsical scene that invites visitors to engage with the light and color. Under the majestic oaks, guests will discover a hanging light installation that evokes an ethereal ambiance, complementing Descanso Gardens’ serene setting.

For those eager to experience Enchanted before its public opening, Descanso Gardens will host an exclusive Preview Party fundraiser on Saturday, November 16, from 7-10 pm. Tickets, priced at $250 per person, grant early access to Enchanted, plus a night filled with delicious food, drinks, special entertainment, and the chance to explore the light displays before anyone else. All proceeds from the event support Descanso Gardens’ mission to connect people with nature and one another.

Tickets for Enchanted and the Preview Party are available at www.descansogardens.org.

Pricing details:

Adults:

Members: $15-38

Non-members: $22-45

Children (ages 2-12; children under 2 free):

Members: $10-23