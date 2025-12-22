Residents in Recent Burn Areas Urged to Prepare and Stay Aware

A storm system is bringing rain to Los Angeles County beginning tomorrow through Saturday, with the potential for debris flows in recent burn scar areas. A Flood Watch is in effect from tomorrow afternoon through Wednesday evening.

Recent burn areas, including those impacted by the January wildfires, remain highly susceptible to mud and debris flows. Residents in these areas are urged to stay vigilant, monitor official weather updates, and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm—especially if they have been advised of potential mudflow risks in their neighborhoods. Ahead of the storm, the Office of Emergency Management and law enforcement agencies are warning residents in targeted areas at-risk for potential debris flows to evacuate before the rain starts.

“As this storm approaches, Los Angeles County is taking decisive action to protect our communities”, said Hilda L. Solis, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and First District Supervisor. “We are mobilizing County resources, coordinating across key departments, and prioritizing neighborhoods facing the greatest risk. I urge residents to prepare now, stay alert to official updates, and follow evacuation orders and warnings. Early action and cooperation are critical to keeping Angelenos safe as this storm impacts our region.” The Winter Shelter Program has been activated. Augmented winter shelters are now open for unhoused residents. Locations are listed at lahsa.org/winter-shelter. Call 2-1-1 for bed availability and transportation info.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies are proactively conducting targeted outreach, including door knocks, to pre-identified, vulnerable residences recognized by Public Works to notify them of evacuation warnings and orders, which will go into effect at 11:00am tomorrow.

The Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Services Team has continued to engage unhoused individuals residing in and around local waterways to inform them of the storm and offer supportive services to help them prepare.

The Sheriff’s and Fire Departments have activated key resources, including Search and Rescue Teams and air resources staffed with swiftwater rescue swimmers. Incident Management Teams are on alert and resources have been strategically pre-positioned. The Sheriff’s Department is collecting Mobile Field Force rosters from all stations to ensure personnel are ready and available to respond to any critical incident that may arise during the storm. Additionally, Department Operations Centers, in conjunction with the County Emergency Operations Center, will be activated and operational for the duration of the storm.

All residents are encouraged to:

Sign up for emergency alerts at lacounty.gov.

Download the Genasys Alert mobile app or visit genasys.com to view your evacuation status.

Find the nearest sand and sandbag distribution site at https://pw.lacounty.gov/dsg/sandbags/.

View the Los Angeles County Public Works mud and debris flow forecast for their area at https://dpw.lacounty.gov/wrd/forecast/index.cfm.

Visit lacounty.gov/rain for the latest rain preparedness tips and resources.

Have an emergency plan in place that is easy for all family members to understand.

During and after the storm, all residents are strongly encouraged to: